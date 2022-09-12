Battle Creek Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

The search continues for a Battle Creek man who is being sought on multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend from her Battle Creek apartment.

Battle Creek Police say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, from her apartment on Taft Court. Cummings then forced the victim into a white Chevy Malibu, and drove her to another home. The police then say that she decided to walk to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car. The woman said that Cummings began yelling and fired a gunshot at her, but the victim wasn’t struck by the gunfire.

Get our free mobile app

After police responded to the 911 call, they found the unoccupied white Chevy Malibu, with its engine running, at the corner of Sherman and McKinley Avenue, but couldn’t locate Cummings. Police are seeking charges against Cummings for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder, and carjacking.

A search of the Michigan Department of Corrections offender database reveals that Jatai Cummings isn’t a stranger to the justice system. The database shows his current status, of July 26, 2022, as an Absconder from Parole in Calhoun County. Back on December 16, 2019, he was sentenced to serve 1 to 7 years after pleading no contest to Attempted Home Invasion-2nd Degree. He also had a previous conviction, on June 20, 2013, where he pleaded no contest to a charge of Breaking & Entering a Building With Intent, receiving a sentence of 1 to 10 years. He was discharged on April 24, 2018.

His rap sheet, as of January 9, 2020, describes Cummings as a black male, standing 5’ 10”, with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing 145 lbs. He has a scar on his back, a scar from a long cut on his left calf, and a scar above his left eyelid. His tattoos include “Rafano” on the back of his right forearm, “RIP Dom” on the center of his left forearm, “Money Don’t” on the front of his right hand, “Make Me” on the front of his right hand, “God Son” on his upper chest, and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He has 15 aliases.

Battle Creek Police are asking that if anyone has any information about this incident or Cummings’ location, please contact the police at 269-781-0911 or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.