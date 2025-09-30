Battle Creek Native Advances On Hit Tv Show “The Voice”

The Voice has become one of the most popular singing competition shows of the last couple of years. We all remember when American Idol had us glued to our couch cushions, hoping to jump on the bandwagon of the next superstar early. For years, American Idol was an exciting pathway to the music industry but overtime the popularity of the show diminished and something new was born.

The Voice, which using a rotation of renowned musical artists as coaches for the contestants as they battle for a chance to win the crown and earn $100,000 and a contract with Universal Music Group. Obviously, they can use the money and opportunity to create a luxurious career for themselves. This season's coaches are Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg.

This season, there is a competitor from Southwest Michigan looking to claim the ultimate prize. Jack Austin, a current student at Western Michigan University and native of Battle Creek announced on social media that he would be entering the contestant in season 28. He had his first appearance for the show on Monday, September 22nd and he couldn't have done any better.

Do You Think Someone From Michigan Can Win "The Voice"?

The Battle Creek Enquirer via MSN reports:

Turns out Austin saw three chairs turn and now the former Lakeview High School graduate will get to continue his dream to be the next 'Voice' champion. After Austin announced on Facebook that he would appear on the network television show, he did so on Monday, Sept. 22. The Battle Creek singer gave a smooth rendition of 'This Town' to the approval of coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Buble and Niall Horan.

After seeing the chairs turn, he would have to select a coach to help him throughout the process. Obviously, this was a no brainer for Austin as he chose to roll with Niall Horan, who's song he sang for his audition. Austin and Horan will work together over the next couple of weeks to try and earn Austin that grand prize.

There have been 27 contestants from Michigan to compete on The Voice and Austin marks the 28th. Unfortunately, the previous 27 couldn't be the last one standing, so Austin will be looking to do what they couldn't and earn that contract by winning The Voice.

Here is a video of his opening performance: