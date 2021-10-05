Battle Creek Man is Seeking New Socks for Children in Need

A community activist seeking donations to make sure area kids in need have new socks heading into winter.

Beginning October 9, community activist Bobby Holley has a new mission. New socks for kids in need! Bobby is partnering with the Church of Living Water to collect returnable cans and bottles, then use funds raised to purchase new socks for children 5 to 15 years in age.

Over the summer, Bobby collected cans and bottles and turned those funds into new bikes for area kids. Children hoping to be awarded one of the new bicycles wrote essays on why they wanted one, like the letter below.

Beginning Saturday, October 9, Holley will begin collecting returnables for his latest effort. He hopes to raise enough funds to purchase and distribute hundreds of new socks for all needy children in the community.

From 11:00 a.m. until noon each Saturday (beginning October 9, 2021) through November 27, 2021, donations of cans, bottles, money, and new socks can be dropped off in plastic bags at the Urbandale Plaza parking lot, located at 1525 West Michigan Avenue.

Holley will also be performing solo at various venues and locations as well as his band, The Bobby Holley Band, to raise funds.

The new sock will begin being handed out on October 23, and every Saturday at the Urbandale Plaza parking lot through November 27 as long as supplies last. All children have to do to receive the new socks is be present on Saturdays at the Urbandale Plaza.

If you would like to make a monetary donation and can not make it to one of the Saturday collection events, you mail your donation to:

Church of Living Water

P.O. Box 2296

Battle Creek, MI 49016