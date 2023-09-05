Largest Down Syndrome Awareness Event In The State Happening in West Michigan

If you're wondering what's happening at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds this weekend don't worry you haven't mixed up your calendars; we've still got 340+ days to go until the next community fair!

However, something equally as fun and exciting is happening at the fairgrounds on September 9, 2023 and it's in support of a worthwhile cause: get ready to Step Up for Down Syndrome.

This coming Saturday friends, families, and the public are invited to join the community in celebration and fundraising efforts in support of our loved ones with Down syndrome, the most common chromosomal condition in the United States according to the March of Dimes.

The annual event is organized by the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan (DSAWM), which serves 12 counties in the state according to Executive Director Katie Hollis,

Step Up is an opportunity for members and the community at large to join together to raise awareness, forward inclusion, and promote acceptance in our community and beyond

What to Expect:

The 13th annual event will be held at a new location this year at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds and kicks off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. Free parking is available at the festival site and admission is $5 per person, kids 2 and under are free.

According to a press release for the event this year’s theme is “Step Right Up” and will feature family-friendly activities and pony rides, as well as a soft-play area for toddlers. People of all ages can participate in carnival-style games featuring tickets that can be redeemed for prizes like stuffed animals, gift cards, and more.

Several food trucks including Big Tuck’s, Kona Ice, Pi2Go, Cooking for Comfort, and HC Concessions will also be on-site, in addition to vendors like Arts in Motion, Comprehensive Therapy Center, and West Michigan Special Hockey Association.

The DSAWM was formed in 1985 by six couples who had children with Down syndrome and, "has since become one of the state's leading resources and advocacy organizations promoting public awareness of and supporting lifelong opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome." Learn more here.

