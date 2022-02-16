Battle Creek has a Free Sled Library with More Coming

The first free sled library has been installed in Battle Creek with more coming soon.

Sleds have been difficult to find at times in the last few years. For some families, it just might not be the biggest priority financially. A group of do-gooders banded together with one goal in mind. Bringing a wintertime joy to anyone who might otherwise be unable to participate.

Sled libraries are somewhat new. Free give a book take a book libraries have been popping up in many communities for several years. If you have an extra book that you are not using, you can leave it. If you would like to read a book in the little free library, you can take it. Of course, the hope is that you will also bring it back.

The same idea is used for the sled libraries. You can borrow a sled, or leave a sled if you have ones that are not being used.

Battle Creek's first sled library is located at Leila Arboretum. The second sled library will be installed in the coming weeks at Riverside Golf Club and Banquet Center. With more to come with your help.

The sled libraries are thanks to a group of Battle Creek area residents and businesses. They say that with donations, they will install even more. If you would like to make a donation contact Penetrator Events by clicking here, or if you have Venmo simply make a donation to @penetratorevents.

Let's give a big round of applause to everyone involved in bringing this idea to fruition.

