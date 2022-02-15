Battle Creek Family Hopes to be Reunited with Recently Sold Figurines

Have you seen these figurines? A Battle Creek family is hoping to be reunited with the figurines that were hand-painted by their late loved one.

A Battle Creek family is hoping you can help them track down some figurines that were hand-painted by their late loved one. Shirley Lightfoot painted these cute deer figurines in November 1989. The figurines were in turn gifted to someone she was close to. Shirley sadly passed away over 12 years ago.

Recently, someone close to the family came across the figurines pictured above and below. They were in the Salvation Army store located on Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. That person took a few photos of the figurines and sent them to a member of the Lightfoot family.

As soon as the family learned of their existence, they went to the store to try and purchase them. In a twist of fate, the figurines had already been sold. Imagine being so close to having a personalized keepsake from a late loved one only to find out you just missed your chance.

In a matter of just a couple of days, those figurines had slipped from the family's reach. Now Shirley's daugher and granddaughter are spearheading an effort to track them down. They hope that whoever purchased them may find it in their heart to reunite them with the family who misses their loved one so much.

While the price of the figurines was less than $10 each, they are priceless to Shirley's loved ones.

If you happened to purchase these figurines and would like to make sure they make it back to Shirley Lightfoot's family, you can email lacy.james@townsquaremedia.com to be connected with her family.

