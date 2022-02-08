Battle Creek Business Owner is Raking in Millions of TikTok Views

A young Battle Creek business owner has gone viral multiple times with videos of his impressive work.

Austin Keithley owns and operates a small business called Keithley Kustomz & Liquid Graphics. According to their Facebook page, they specialize in liquid graphics also known as Hydrographics. Watching this process is fascinating and oddly satisfying. That must be why his TikTok profile, @keithleykustomz, has over 136.6 thousand followers and over 706 thousand total video likes.

KeithleyKustomz demonstrates how they can apply hydrographics to almost anything in this video. This video has been viewed over 6.7 million times and has over 225 thousand likes.

As he rolls this tumbler and applies the graphics, he makes it look so easy. Something tells me that it's not as easy as it looks. This video has been viewed at least 2.8 million times with nearly 180 thousand likes.

Continuing his very popular trend with engine parts, this video of KeithleyKustomz adding graphics to an Audi valve cover has been viewed over 2.2 million times.

One of my favorite videos on the @KeithleyKustomz TikTok profile is the one where he dips a hard hat into the liquid graphics. This video has been viewed over 526 thousand times.

