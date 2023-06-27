I have some advice if you've been sleeping on my little hometown of Allegan-- don't.

If it's been a while since you last visited this big little city you've certainly got some catching up to do! We're up to 3 dispensaries and 3 breweries, a true crime museum, the largest indoor ropes course in the state, and we're about to add another family-friendly entertainment spot to the list!

Get our free mobile app

The downtown Allegan landscape seems to be ever-changing; between businesses coming and going, the current construction to downtown roadways, and future plans for the riverfront boardwalk, it feels like a new city each time I visit downtown Allegan.

Throughout the years we've seen several businesses find new homes in downtown Allegan including the Regent Arcade. What originally started in a small space behind the old Regent Theatre has now moved to the next block over-- and it's about to move again!

All About Tilt 118

The Regent Arcade has now joined forces with the folks at Scoopt ice cream for a new bar/restaurant/ice cream shop/pinball arcade combo called: Tilt 118.

This new venture will occupy the building at 118 Brady Street that has sat empty ever since the former Iron Bridge Sports Bar closed in late 2020.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What to Expect

According to the Tilt 118 Facebook page,

People come here to eat, drink, and play. We are all about food, family, and fun.

Plans for the space include a full kitchen and bar, classic pinball and arcade games, and a corner where Scoopt will serve up to 16 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream from Nashville, MI based MOO-ville Creamery.

With Tilt 118 located in the heart of Allegan's social district this should make a great opportunity for folks 21+ to grab some delicious adult milkshakes and slushies and walk the scenic riverfront!

Tilt 118 via Facebook Tilt 118 via Facebook loading...

Game On!

Owner Matt Adams told the Holland Sentinel back in 2022,

Everybody loves ice cream and, with the resurgence of pinball and interest in arcades, we'll be able to have everything in one space. We think we'll have a very unique spot.

Tilt 118 is currently in their "soft opening" phase and will fully open to the public sometime during summer 2023. Visit their official website here!

7 Family-Friendly Arcades in West Michigan Looking for something to do with the family? Get out of the house and check out these 7 arcades in the West Michigan area.