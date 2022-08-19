This was unexpected! Nashville, Michigan based ice cream company MOO-ville Creamery announced some exciting news on social media when they shared that one of their products was recently featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

In a recent Facebook post the creamery said,

We have been holding out the news for a few days that our Mountain MOO ice cream was going to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon due to us not knowing when it was going to air! But it made its grand appearance last night and we are glad that Jimmy liked it.

Last week the late night talk show hosted actress Lili Reinhart. Reinhart, who was born in Ohio, had made appearances in feature films like the 2019 Charlie's Angels reboot, Hustlers, and currently stars in the popular Netflix show Riverdale.

Apparently the actress is a Mountain Dew fanatic-- much like our very own KFR morning show host Dana Marshall! During one segment Fallon and his guest decided to test and rate several Mountain Dew-inspired products like lip balm, vodka, and ice cream.

MOO-ville's Mountain MOO ice cream was first introduced in 2020 and was so popular it's returned every summer to the delight of both Dew-enthusiasts and ice cream lovers alike. You can find Mountain MOO available by the scoop at all 4 of the creamery's locations in Zeeland, Ionia, Eaton Rapids, and their flagship store in Nashville, MI.

About MOO-ville Creamery

The family owned and operated dairy based in Nashville makes everything from ice cream to cheese to butter. Their over 80 flavors of ice cream are made with flavoring from Kalamazoo and are free of hormones and high fructose corn syrup-- using only pure Michigan sugar in their recipes. You can find MOO-ville's products at their 4 retail locations or in stores across west Michigan.

