Skibidi and 9 Other Annoying Words Are Banned in Michigan in 2025

The 2025 list of annoying words that should be banned from Michiganders' vocabulary has been released and it's cringe.

When I think of words and phrases that need to be put in a microwave until they explode, they usually fall under three categories.

1. This year's big teen slang.

For example: Remember a few years ago when people said "On fleek?" Don't get me started on the term "Cap."

2. A word or phrase that has been overused by the media like National News outlets.

For example: After the pandemic, the terms "unprecedented" and "in these uncertain times" were said on the news so much that I had to cancel my cable.

3. Pop Culture.

Carol Baskin. Enough said.

Listen fam, I don't mean to be Emo about it, but no cap, these words have to drop. Lake Superior State University isn't being salty, they're just putting a stop to big yikes.

Lake Superior State University's Banished Words For 2025 Each year, Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan releases their annual list of 'banished words'. Let's take a look at this year's words that have been banished for 'mis-use', over-use, and 'general uselessness'. Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

I low-key don't know why 100% is on that list. I use that term all of the time. Ooooh, that's why. I'm proud to say that I've never said or typed IYKYN until just now. That one can go. I think the big head-scratcher from this list is "Utilize." I can't make sense of that being on the banned list.

What do you think? What words should be added or subtracted from the Lake Superior State University "Banished Words" list? Let us know in the social media comments.

