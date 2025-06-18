As summer unfolds, our trees might be hiding a secret. This little pest could be working its way through your favorite shade tree.

What are bagworms, and do we need to worry about them in Michigan?

This is how the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines bagworms:

Any of a family (Psychidae) of moths with wingless females and plant-feeding larvae that live in a silk case covered with plant debris...especially: one (Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis) often destructive to deciduous and evergreen trees of the eastern U.S.

...And yes, bagworms have been common in Michigan since at least 2011.

Are bagworms harmful?

The short answer is yes. Ohio State University recently posted a warning to watch out for bagworms.

The disguised bagworms are one of the sneakiest general defoliators found in Ohio landscapes. Heavy infestations may be overlooked until the caterpillars have produced substantial feeding injury.

Bagworms have a way of seamlessly blending in with trees by using material from the trees as a type of camouflage, according to blog.davey.com.

You probably won’t see the bagworms themselves, but instead, the 2” homes bagworms make in your trees. In the fall, the insects use their silk and pieces of the tree to create a camouflaged, cocoon-looking bag, which they fill with up to 1,000 eggs!

Bagworms aren't directly dangerous to humans or animals. However, they will destroy vegetation. These unusual little pests will feed on the leaves and buds of trees and bushes, which will lead to stunted growth or death of that plant.

How do you get rid of bagworms?

According to the Spruce, you can manually remove bagworms and drop them in soapy water to kill them. You should also cut off dead branches.

Have you seen these creepy little tree eaters in your yard? If so, share a photo in the comments.

