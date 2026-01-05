Auburn Hills Topgolf Set To Reopen After Safety Net Malfunction

Just a couple of weeks ago visitors and locals passing by Topgolf in Auburn Hills, Michigan witnessed an unreal weather phenomenon. Those of us who have grown up or lived in Michigan for years know how devastating the winters can be and Topgolf found out the hard way what a harsh winter can look like.

There are several TikTok videos showing different points of view as the safety net came crashing down in late December. There had recently been a storm that was a snowy, wintery, and icy mix that had frozen over time. Everyone knows snow and ice can become heavy very quickly, unfortunately the safety net wasn't prepared to withstand the weight.

Upon the net falling, Topgolf was forced to cease operations until they were able to get the safety net replaced and repaired. The safety net is there to ensure that the golf balls don't leave the Topgolf facility and cause damage to anyone's vehicles/property or injures someone or animals.

Did You See The Video Of The Topgolf Safety Net Falling Down?

TikTok reigns supreme once again as Topgolf used the video-based platform to let everyone know that they would be open for business again soon. It didn't take long for Topgolf to find a replacement night and schedule maintenance for it to be hung up. Unfortunately, they weren't able to get things up before New Year's Eve and had to cancel the party they had planned.

Topgolf Auburn Hills uploaded a video of the crew hanging the new safety net and let everyone know that they were preparing to reopen their doors. The caption says that they will be back open for business on Friday January 9th during their normal business hours.