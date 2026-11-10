Ashton Coon, 23, was last seen traveling with his German Shepherd, Raven. He may be in Three Rivers, Mendon, Sturgis, or nearby.

Have You Seen Ashton Coon or His Dog, Raven?

Date Last Seen: July, 2026

July, 2026 Location: Could be in Three Rivers, Mendon, Sturgis, or surrounding areas.

Could be in Three Rivers, Mendon, Sturgis, or surrounding areas. Description : Ashton Coon is a 23-year-old white male. He is 5'5" with brown eyes and light brown hair.

: Ashton Coon is a 23-year-old white male. He is 5'5" with brown eyes and light brown hair. Other Details: Ashton was last seen traveling with his female German Shepherd named Raven. He does not have a vehicle.

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One detail that may help someone recognize Ashton is his female German Shepherd, Raven, who was reportedly traveling with him when he was last seen. Think back to any encounters that might match both Ashton’s description and his dog.

If you believe you have information, write down the date, approximate time, and exact location of the encounter. Details such as clothing, direction of travel, and whether a dog was present can help investigators evaluate a possible sighting. Be clear about what you remember and anything you are unsure of.

Report information directly to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045, rather than relying on a social media comment to reach investigators. Avoid posting unconfirmed sightings or someone’s private address publicly.

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