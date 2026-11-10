Have You Seen Ashton Coon? Southwest Michigan Man Reported Missing

Have You Seen Ashton Coon? Southwest Michigan Man Reported Missing

Photo courtesy of Kellie Boers

Ashton Coon, 23, was last seen traveling with his German Shepherd, Raven. He may be in Three Rivers, Mendon, Sturgis, or nearby.

Have You Seen Ashton Coon or His Dog, Raven?

  • Date Last Seen: July, 2026
  • Location: Could be in Three Rivers, Mendon, Sturgis, or surrounding areas.
  • Description: Ashton Coon is a 23-year-old white male.  He is 5'5" with brown eyes and light brown hair.
  • Other Details: Ashton was last seen traveling with his female German Shepherd named Raven. He does not have a vehicle.

 

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One detail that may help someone recognize Ashton is his female German Shepherd, Raven, who was reportedly traveling with him when he was last seen. Think back to any encounters that might match both Ashton’s description and his dog.

If you believe you have information, write down the date, approximate time, and exact location of the encounter. Details such as clothing, direction of travel, and whether a dog was present can help investigators evaluate a possible sighting. Be clear about what you remember and anything you are unsure of.

Report information directly to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045, rather than relying on a social media comment to reach investigators. Avoid posting unconfirmed sightings or someone’s private address publicly.

 

 

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Some Michiganders don’t let a little snow end camping season. These 11 Michigan parks offer winter camping, from electrical campsites to rustic hike-in spots. Just check the DNR’s reservation website for availability and confirm winter services with the park before loading up. Things can look a little different than they do in July.


Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie

 

 

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