WARNING: Toxic Drinks Pulled From Stores In Michigan And Indiana

Several drinks on the market in Michigan and Indiana grocery stores claim to be healthy. While some may hold up to those claims, some contain hidden dangers. One drink found to be highly toxic is now being pulled from store shelves in Michigan and Indiana.

Toxic Drinks Pulled From Stores In Michigan And Indiana

Many families in Michigan and Indiana buy juice as a healthy drink choice. However, some juice choices may do more harm than good. One brand has now voluntarily recalled their juice from stores which could cause serious illness.

According to a statement from the FDA, Walmart has voluntarily recalled apple juice due to elevated levels of arsenic. Symptoms of arsenic poisoning can begin within 30 minutes of consuming high levels of arsenic. They may include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. According to the FDA, long-term exposure to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can also cause cancer and heart issues. Residents are urged to check their homes for the following products:

Great Value brand apple juice sold in 8-ounce plastic bottles is the product impacted by this recall. These bottles were sold in 6 packs at Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana, and 25 other states and regions. The affected products have a Best If Used By date of December 28, 2024, and a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5. If your product matches this information, dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase.

