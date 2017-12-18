Apparently Detroit Doesn’t Like Sending Thoughts And Prayers

Some of the best and most kind people I know have come from Detroit. But some people seem to believe that when it comes to caring, Detroit couldn't care less about others.

Apparently, Wallethub recently did a survey where they compared the 100 largest cities across 36 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. Ranging from the sheltering of homeless people, volunteer hours put in per capita to share of income donated to charity. It turns out that Detroit is a pretty heartless city.

You'll find on the scale they put together below that Detroit nearly hit rock bottom:

Most Caring Cities in America

Overall Rank* City Total Score ‘Caring for the Community’ Rank ‘Caring for the Vulnerable’ Rank ‘Caring in the Workforce’ Rank 1 Madison, WI 68.13 10 6 1 2 Virginia Beach, VA 63.73 6 17 23 3 Lincoln, NE 63.59 29 7 12 4 Boston, MA 63.52 1 35 25 5 Jersey City, NJ 63.00 4 42 14 6 Pittsburgh, PA 61.53 16 37 6 7 Chesapeake, VA 61.48 20 18 16 8 Fremont, CA 61.42 13 4 56 9 St. Paul, MN 61.17 35 43 3 10 Seattle, WA 60.90 9 14 50 11 San Francisco, CA 60.86 51 2 49 12 San Diego, CA 60.28 11 3 78 13 Colorado Springs, CO 60.18 19 13 34 14 San Jose, CA 59.98 3 9 93 15 Chicago, IL 59.96 21 21 30 16 Portland, OR 59.69 41 12 31 17 Scottsdale, AZ 59.25 48 1 73 18 Plano, TX 58.90 5 20 76 19 Irvine, CA 58.79 8 8 91 20 Minneapolis, MN 58.78 67 38 4 21 New York, NY 58.67 2 88 26 22 Gilbert, AZ 58.64 17 5 77 23 Washington, DC 58.56 34 40 22 24 Denver, CO 58.51 54 10 33 25 Aurora, CO 58.37 31 32 28 26 Philadelphia, PA 58.37 12 86 5 27 Omaha, NE 57.76 50 22 36 28 Durham, NC 57.73 30 76 2 29 Chula Vista, CA 57.24 7 25 80 30 Newark, NJ 57.13 24 74 13 31 Boise, ID 57.07 22 31 47 32 Chandler, AZ 56.80 36 11 65 33 Anchorage, AK 56.35 87 27 11 34 Honolulu, HI 56.23 44 54 27 35 Columbus, OH 56.17 28 57 37 36 Charlotte, NC 56.14 26 56 41 37 Anaheim, CA 55.60 23 16 89 38 Norfolk, VA 55.32 39 77 15 39 Los Angeles, CA 55.23 32 29 68 40 Nashville, TN 54.83 52 44 48 41 Kansas City, MO 54.56 60 64 24 42 Milwaukee, WI 54.40 40 89 9 43 Lexington-Fayette, KY 54.10 70 60 19 44 Cincinnati, OH 53.97 38 70 46 45 Raleigh, NC 53.89 68 45 38 46 Oklahoma City, OK 53.75 79 34 32 47 Mesa, AZ 53.72 43 36 69 48 Reno, NV 53.47 62 24 71 49 Irving, TX 53.30 15 62 79 50 Indianapolis, IN 53.28 84 49 20 51 Tampa, FL 53.10 49 52 60 52 Louisville, KY 52.98 72 53 40 53 Garland, TX 52.91 14 72 83 54 Santa Ana, CA 52.81 33 41 90 55 Oakland, CA 52.81 61 33 66 56 Sacramento, CA 52.72 69 19 75 57 Cleveland, OH 52.56 58 91 10 58 Long Beach, CA 52.21 47 50 74 59 Fort Worth, TX 52.19 27 59 84 60 Arlington, TX 52.19 18 69 82 61 Austin, TX 51.98 75 30 59 62 Fort Wayne, IN 51.91 55 75 35 63 Baltimore, MD 51.88 56 93 18 64 Toledo, OH 51.68 83 80 7 65 Riverside, CA 51.30 42 23 100 66 Henderson, NV 51.22 25 48 94 67 Jacksonville, FL 51.01 78 39 54 68 Wichita, KS 50.91 92 28 51 69 Buffalo, NY 50.59 74 96 8 70 Atlanta, GA 50.49 64 63 62 71 Phoenix, AZ 50.12 73 46 72 72 St. Petersburg, FL 50.08 65 67 60 73 Greensboro, NC 49.68 81 66 45 74 St. Louis, MO 49.64 96 61 17 75 Dallas, TX 49.44 45 82 81 76 New Orleans, LA 49.24 57 95 43 77 Bakersfield, CA 49.04 77 15 98 78 San Antonio, TX 48.62 76 68 57 79 Las Vegas, NV 48.46 59 55 94 80 Orlando, FL 48.38 90 26 87 81 Tucson, AZ 48.35 95 51 53 82 Fresno, CA 48.00 37 78 88 83 Corpus Christi, TX 47.85 82 73 52 84 Glendale, AZ 47.69 80 65 70 85 Tulsa, OK 47.67 100 58 44 86 Houston, TX 47.47 63 79 92 87 Albuquerque, NM 47.39 97 87 21 88 El Paso, TX 47.11 46 84 85 89 Baton Rouge, LA 46.67 93 92 29 90 Memphis, TN 46.43 98 71 42 91 North Las Vegas, NV 46.36 53 81 94 92 Hialeah, FL 45.95 71 97 63 93 Lubbock, TX 45.22 99 83 39 94 Miami, FL 45.13 88 85 63 95 Stockton, CA 44.99 89 47 99 96 Winston-Salem, NC 43.84 94 90 55 97 Birmingham, AL 42.85 86 98 58 98 San Bernardino, CA 41.45 85 94 97 99 Detroit, MI 41.33 91 99 67 100 Laredo, TX 37.86 66 100 86

*No. 1 = Most Caring

It's pretty sad to see Detroit on the bottom of the list, but let's talk about the real jerks here. Laredo, TX. What a bunch of ingrates. I'm glad we've got 3.47 more heart than those careless fiends. Y'all need to step up your game. Until then we'll only be second worst. Detroit has a long climb to the top but I'm sure they'll get there one day.

#DetroitVsEverybody