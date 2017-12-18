Apparently Detroit Doesn’t Like Sending Thoughts And Prayers
Some of the best and most kind people I know have come from Detroit. But some people seem to believe that when it comes to caring, Detroit couldn't care less about others.
Apparently, Wallethub recently did a survey where they compared the 100 largest cities across 36 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. Ranging from the sheltering of homeless people, volunteer hours put in per capita to share of income donated to charity. It turns out that Detroit is a pretty heartless city.
You'll find on the scale they put together below that Detroit nearly hit rock bottom:
Most Caring Cities in America
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|‘Caring for the Community’ Rank
|‘Caring for the Vulnerable’ Rank
|‘Caring in the Workforce’ Rank
|1
|Madison, WI
|68.13
|10
|6
|1
|2
|Virginia Beach, VA
|63.73
|6
|17
|23
|3
|Lincoln, NE
|63.59
|29
|7
|12
|4
|Boston, MA
|63.52
|1
|35
|25
|5
|Jersey City, NJ
|63.00
|4
|42
|14
|6
|Pittsburgh, PA
|61.53
|16
|37
|6
|7
|Chesapeake, VA
|61.48
|20
|18
|16
|8
|Fremont, CA
|61.42
|13
|4
|56
|9
|St. Paul, MN
|61.17
|35
|43
|3
|10
|Seattle, WA
|60.90
|9
|14
|50
|11
|San Francisco, CA
|60.86
|51
|2
|49
|12
|San Diego, CA
|60.28
|11
|3
|78
|13
|Colorado Springs, CO
|60.18
|19
|13
|34
|14
|San Jose, CA
|59.98
|3
|9
|93
|15
|Chicago, IL
|59.96
|21
|21
|30
|16
|Portland, OR
|59.69
|41
|12
|31
|17
|Scottsdale, AZ
|59.25
|48
|1
|73
|18
|Plano, TX
|58.90
|5
|20
|76
|19
|Irvine, CA
|58.79
|8
|8
|91
|20
|Minneapolis, MN
|58.78
|67
|38
|4
|21
|New York, NY
|58.67
|2
|88
|26
|22
|Gilbert, AZ
|58.64
|17
|5
|77
|23
|Washington, DC
|58.56
|34
|40
|22
|24
|Denver, CO
|58.51
|54
|10
|33
|25
|Aurora, CO
|58.37
|31
|32
|28
|26
|Philadelphia, PA
|58.37
|12
|86
|5
|27
|Omaha, NE
|57.76
|50
|22
|36
|28
|Durham, NC
|57.73
|30
|76
|2
|29
|Chula Vista, CA
|57.24
|7
|25
|80
|30
|Newark, NJ
|57.13
|24
|74
|13
|31
|Boise, ID
|57.07
|22
|31
|47
|32
|Chandler, AZ
|56.80
|36
|11
|65
|33
|Anchorage, AK
|56.35
|87
|27
|11
|34
|Honolulu, HI
|56.23
|44
|54
|27
|35
|Columbus, OH
|56.17
|28
|57
|37
|36
|Charlotte, NC
|56.14
|26
|56
|41
|37
|Anaheim, CA
|55.60
|23
|16
|89
|38
|Norfolk, VA
|55.32
|39
|77
|15
|39
|Los Angeles, CA
|55.23
|32
|29
|68
|40
|Nashville, TN
|54.83
|52
|44
|48
|41
|Kansas City, MO
|54.56
|60
|64
|24
|42
|Milwaukee, WI
|54.40
|40
|89
|9
|43
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|54.10
|70
|60
|19
|44
|Cincinnati, OH
|53.97
|38
|70
|46
|45
|Raleigh, NC
|53.89
|68
|45
|38
|46
|Oklahoma City, OK
|53.75
|79
|34
|32
|47
|Mesa, AZ
|53.72
|43
|36
|69
|48
|Reno, NV
|53.47
|62
|24
|71
|49
|Irving, TX
|53.30
|15
|62
|79
|50
|Indianapolis, IN
|53.28
|84
|49
|20
|51
|Tampa, FL
|53.10
|49
|52
|60
|52
|Louisville, KY
|52.98
|72
|53
|40
|53
|Garland, TX
|52.91
|14
|72
|83
|54
|Santa Ana, CA
|52.81
|33
|41
|90
|55
|Oakland, CA
|52.81
|61
|33
|66
|56
|Sacramento, CA
|52.72
|69
|19
|75
|57
|Cleveland, OH
|52.56
|58
|91
|10
|58
|Long Beach, CA
|52.21
|47
|50
|74
|59
|Fort Worth, TX
|52.19
|27
|59
|84
|60
|Arlington, TX
|52.19
|18
|69
|82
|61
|Austin, TX
|51.98
|75
|30
|59
|62
|Fort Wayne, IN
|51.91
|55
|75
|35
|63
|Baltimore, MD
|51.88
|56
|93
|18
|64
|Toledo, OH
|51.68
|83
|80
|7
|65
|Riverside, CA
|51.30
|42
|23
|100
|66
|Henderson, NV
|51.22
|25
|48
|94
|67
|Jacksonville, FL
|51.01
|78
|39
|54
|68
|Wichita, KS
|50.91
|92
|28
|51
|69
|Buffalo, NY
|50.59
|74
|96
|8
|70
|Atlanta, GA
|50.49
|64
|63
|62
|71
|Phoenix, AZ
|50.12
|73
|46
|72
|72
|St. Petersburg, FL
|50.08
|65
|67
|60
|73
|Greensboro, NC
|49.68
|81
|66
|45
|74
|St. Louis, MO
|49.64
|96
|61
|17
|75
|Dallas, TX
|49.44
|45
|82
|81
|76
|New Orleans, LA
|49.24
|57
|95
|43
|77
|Bakersfield, CA
|49.04
|77
|15
|98
|78
|San Antonio, TX
|48.62
|76
|68
|57
|79
|Las Vegas, NV
|48.46
|59
|55
|94
|80
|Orlando, FL
|48.38
|90
|26
|87
|81
|Tucson, AZ
|48.35
|95
|51
|53
|82
|Fresno, CA
|48.00
|37
|78
|88
|83
|Corpus Christi, TX
|47.85
|82
|73
|52
|84
|Glendale, AZ
|47.69
|80
|65
|70
|85
|Tulsa, OK
|47.67
|100
|58
|44
|86
|Houston, TX
|47.47
|63
|79
|92
|87
|Albuquerque, NM
|47.39
|97
|87
|21
|88
|El Paso, TX
|47.11
|46
|84
|85
|89
|Baton Rouge, LA
|46.67
|93
|92
|29
|90
|Memphis, TN
|46.43
|98
|71
|42
|91
|North Las Vegas, NV
|46.36
|53
|81
|94
|92
|Hialeah, FL
|45.95
|71
|97
|63
|93
|Lubbock, TX
|45.22
|99
|83
|39
|94
|Miami, FL
|45.13
|88
|85
|63
|95
|Stockton, CA
|44.99
|89
|47
|99
|96
|Winston-Salem, NC
|43.84
|94
|90
|55
|97
|Birmingham, AL
|42.85
|86
|98
|58
|98
|San Bernardino, CA
|41.45
|85
|94
|97
|99
|Detroit, MI
|41.33
|91
|99
|67
|100
|Laredo, TX
|37.86
|66
|100
|86
*No. 1 = Most Caring
It's pretty sad to see Detroit on the bottom of the list, but let's talk about the real jerks here. Laredo, TX. What a bunch of ingrates. I'm glad we've got 3.47 more heart than those careless fiends. Y'all need to step up your game. Until then we'll only be second worst. Detroit has a long climb to the top but I'm sure they'll get there one day.
#DetroitVsEverybody