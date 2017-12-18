Apparently Detroit Doesn&#8217;t Like Sending Thoughts And Prayers

Apparently Detroit Doesn’t Like Sending Thoughts And Prayers

Some of the best and most kind people I know have come from Detroit. But some people seem to believe that when it comes to caring, Detroit couldn't care less about others.

Apparently, Wallethub recently did a survey where they compared the 100 largest cities across 36 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. Ranging from the sheltering of homeless people, volunteer hours put in per capita to share of income donated to charity. It turns out that Detroit is a pretty heartless city.

You'll find on the scale they put together below that Detroit nearly hit rock bottom:

Most Caring Cities in America

Overall Rank*CityTotal Score‘Caring for the Community’ Rank‘Caring for the Vulnerable’ Rank‘Caring in the Workforce’ Rank
1Madison, WI68.131061
2Virginia Beach, VA63.7361723
3Lincoln, NE63.5929712
4Boston, MA63.5213525
5Jersey City, NJ63.0044214
6Pittsburgh, PA61.5316376
7Chesapeake, VA61.48201816
8Fremont, CA61.4213456
9St. Paul, MN61.1735433
10Seattle, WA60.9091450
11San Francisco, CA60.8651249
12San Diego, CA60.2811378
13Colorado Springs, CO60.18191334
14San Jose, CA59.983993
15Chicago, IL59.96212130
16Portland, OR59.69411231
17Scottsdale, AZ59.2548173
18Plano, TX58.9052076
19Irvine, CA58.798891
20Minneapolis, MN58.7867384
21New York, NY58.6728826
22Gilbert, AZ58.6417577
23Washington, DC58.56344022
24Denver, CO58.51541033
25Aurora, CO58.37313228
26Philadelphia, PA58.3712865
27Omaha, NE57.76502236
28Durham, NC57.7330762
29Chula Vista, CA57.2472580
30Newark, NJ57.13247413
31Boise, ID57.07223147
32Chandler, AZ56.80361165
33Anchorage, AK56.35872711
34Honolulu, HI56.23445427
35Columbus, OH56.17285737
36Charlotte, NC56.14265641
37Anaheim, CA55.60231689
38Norfolk, VA55.32397715
39Los Angeles, CA55.23322968
40Nashville, TN54.83524448
41Kansas City, MO54.56606424
42Milwaukee, WI54.4040899
43Lexington-Fayette, KY54.10706019
44Cincinnati, OH53.97387046
45Raleigh, NC53.89684538
46Oklahoma City, OK53.75793432
47Mesa, AZ53.72433669
48Reno, NV53.47622471
49Irving, TX53.30156279
50Indianapolis, IN53.28844920
51Tampa, FL53.10495260
52Louisville, KY52.98725340
53Garland, TX52.91147283
54Santa Ana, CA52.81334190
55Oakland, CA52.81613366
56Sacramento, CA52.72691975
57Cleveland, OH52.56589110
58Long Beach, CA52.21475074
59Fort Worth, TX52.19275984
60Arlington, TX52.19186982
61Austin, TX51.98753059
62Fort Wayne, IN51.91557535
63Baltimore, MD51.88569318
64Toledo, OH51.6883807
65Riverside, CA51.304223100
66Henderson, NV51.22254894
67Jacksonville, FL51.01783954
68Wichita, KS50.91922851
69Buffalo, NY50.5974968
70Atlanta, GA50.49646362
71Phoenix, AZ50.12734672
72St. Petersburg, FL50.08656760
73Greensboro, NC49.68816645
74St. Louis, MO49.64966117
75Dallas, TX49.44458281
76New Orleans, LA49.24579543
77Bakersfield, CA49.04771598
78San Antonio, TX48.62766857
79Las Vegas, NV48.46595594
80Orlando, FL48.38902687
81Tucson, AZ48.35955153
82Fresno, CA48.00377888
83Corpus Christi, TX47.85827352
84Glendale, AZ47.69806570
85Tulsa, OK47.671005844
86Houston, TX47.47637992
87Albuquerque, NM47.39978721
88El Paso, TX47.11468485
89Baton Rouge, LA46.67939229
90Memphis, TN46.43987142
91North Las Vegas, NV46.36538194
92Hialeah, FL45.95719763
93Lubbock, TX45.22998339
94Miami, FL45.13888563
95Stockton, CA44.99894799
96Winston-Salem, NC43.84949055
97Birmingham, AL42.85869858
98San Bernardino, CA41.45859497
99Detroit, MI41.33919967
100Laredo, TX37.866610086

*No. 1 = Most Caring

It's pretty sad to see Detroit on the bottom of the list, but let's talk about the real jerks here. Laredo, TX. What a bunch of ingrates. I'm glad we've got 3.47 more heart than those careless fiends. Y'all need to step up your game. Until then we'll only be second worst. Detroit has a long climb to the top but I'm sure they'll get there one day.

#DetroitVsEverybody

 

