What’s the Dill with Keith Lee in Michigan Again?

TikTok superstar food critic Keith Lee shows that sometimes the messier the food, the better the taste as he visits a unique Detroit restaurant.

If you're not one of Keith Lee's 16.4 million followers, maybe you recognize his face from a strange moment at the BET Awards. Either way, this guy can make or break a restaurant. He travels around the country trying food and giving an honest review. His popularity isn't because of his honest reviews alone. This guy has a lot of heart. We'll talk more about that in a minute. Right now, let's check out this food.

Keith Lee and his family tried 3 different sandwiches from a Detroit restaurant called What's the Dill. Leona Gist-Milton opened this restaurant in November 2022 with the tagline "Drop the Bread and Pick Up a Pickle Instead." The food on their menu is healthy and full of flavor.

Keith Lee loved What's the Dill. So much so, that he walked in with his family and paid for the next $3,000 worth of meals. You can see the amazement on the restaurant owner's face below.

TikTok Star Keith Lee at What's The Dill in Detroit @keith_lee125 on TikTok loading...

Lee has completely turned many businesses around by doing honest reviews. There have been stories over the last couple of years about restaurants getting close to closing their doors until Keith shows up. Now they have to hire more employees because of high demand. However, it doesn't always go so well. Keith gives honest reviews and not all restaurants hit it out of the park. For example, Keith Lee recently stopped at a Southfield restaurant and the review wasn't awesome. You can check that out by clicking here.

