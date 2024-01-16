Have You Seen the Mini Mac Bridge in St. Louis, Michigan?

Did you know there is a tiny Michigan with a Mini Mackinac Bridge right smack dab in the middle of Michigan?

It's not every day that you stumble upon a storage facility that doubles as a tourist attraction. In fact, I was today years old when I learned of the Mini Mac Bridge in St. Louis, Michigan. This bridge is an impressive replica of the mighty Mackinac Bridge that connects the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan. However, this bridge is much smaller at just 120 feet long compared to the nearly 5 miles long original. Another difference is its location. The Mini Mac Bridge is in central Michigan at a storage facility. The founders of the Mini Mac Storage Center decided to create a replica of Michigan along with the Bridge and Great Lakes just for fun. You can take a quick tour of this bridge in St. Louis, Michigan for just $1 or take a virtual tour with the video below.

Mini Mackinac Bridge

Location: Mini Mac Storage Center at 8200 N. Begole Rd, St. Louis, MI

Mini Mac Storage Center at 8200 N. Begole Rd, St. Louis, MI Hours of Operation: Closed Dec-Mar (Call to verify)

Closed Dec-Mar (Call to verify) Phone: 989-681-4315

989-681-4315 Admission: $1

$1 Year Built: 1996

1996 Length: 120 feet long

120 feet long Height: about 15 feet above the pond depending on the water level

Final note: the pond is filled with fish and turtles and I hear they are adorable. If you have ventured out to the Mini Mac Bridge, please share your photos and videos in the comments.

