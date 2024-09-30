Ani DiFranco Documentary Screening in Grand Rapids

Your favorite singer-songwriter's singer-songwriter is bringing her new documentary to Grand Rapids with a live Q&A.

At 5 foot 2, Ani Difranco sings and plays guitar with the aggressive intensity of a giant. She is a self-described folk singer just trying to do good. The fact is, she is and always has been authentically herself on stage and in her music. Being yourself in the music industry is not an easy task. However, the most impressive thing about DiFranco has to be how she got started. Ani didn't depend on getting a record deal. She created her own record label, Righteous Babe Records, at the age of 19 and then released her first album in 1990. DiFranco just released her 23rd studio album "Unprecedented Sh!t."

I mentioned at the top of this article that Ani is your favorite singer-songwriter's singer-songwriter. That was more than just a parody of Chappel Roan. It's true. DiFranco has worked with and is highly regarded by some of the biggest artists in the music business. That includes the biggest artist in the business, Prince!

I had the honor of speaking with Ani Monday morning. Difranco has worked with Prince but didn't know Prince had once called her his hero. She fought back tears and talked about her time with Prince in the clip below.

Ani Difranco's struggles are documented in a very personal and vulnerable way in her new film 1-800-On-Her-Own. You can enjoy this film at Celebration Cinema on Thursday, October 3rd at 7:30 PM. Get more info by clicking here.

