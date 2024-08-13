Many Indiana residents enjoy a sweet treat after a meal and head to the freezer to scoop up their favorite flavor of ice cream. Some might even argue that ice cream is a complete meal. Whether you enjoy it as a snack or a meal, your favorite could be on the list as one of the worst ice cream brands sold in Indiana.

America's Worst Ice Cream Brand Is Sold In Indiana

It's tough to think that any ice cream could be bad, but according to 24/7 Wall St, some brands are better than others for several reasons. They researched food websites, blogs, and vlogs and compiled a list of eight ice cream brands that received the worst reviews. And the top 3 'worst' are found at stores in the Hoosier state.

#3. Baskin Robbins

Coming in third for worst ice cream brand is Baskin Robbins. 24/7 Wall St. says reviewers were disappointed that the ice cream in your grocer’s freezer is different from what is sold in Baskin Robbins ice cream parlors:

The texture of store-bought Baskin Robbins ice cream was described as “weird” by one reviewer. This critic also noted a “weird aftertaste.”

#2- Kroger Deluxe

24/7 Wall St acknowledges that many Kroger brands can exceed the quality of name-brand competitors, but the ice cream brand falls short:

Our reviewers took exception to this brand’s “unnatural flavor.” Not surprisingly, the end result is an ice cream that tastes fake.

#1. Blue Ribbon Classics

Blue Ribbon ranks worse on the list of ice cream brands. According to 24/7 Wall St,

It was one of the lowest-reviewed ice creams in our survey, mainly because of its artificial taste and texture.

24/7 Wall St. adds that the highest-rated ice cream brands according to reviews include Tillamook, Häagen-Dazs, Blue Bell, and Ben & Jerry’s.

