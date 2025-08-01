While you can find a burger on several fast-food restaurant menus in Michigan, nothing beats a freshly prepared burger at a hometown restaurant. And one of Michigan's most iconic burger joints has been named one of America's best burgers to try right now.

This Michigan Spot Makes One Of The Best Burgers In America

Lovefood ranked the best burgers in the nation that are worthy of your bucket list. One Michigan spot on the list has been serving unbeatable classic burgers for years, so it's no surprise that they're now known as the tastiest burgers in the U.S.

Motz's Burgers, with locations in Detroit and Redford, has been serving their famously fresh sliders to satisfied customers for decades. Lovefood says:

Folks flock to Motz's Burgers, a family-owned business has been flipping burgers since 1929, for old-fashioned sliders on soft, locally made buns. Sizzled on the griddle with caramelized onions, then popped on the bun and topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and an optional slice of gooey cheese, this is a traditional American slider done right.

Motz's Burgers keeps its menu simple with the best hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and double burgers. Add a side of crispy, golden shoestring French fries or onion rings. And save room for a cool treat like a delicious hand-spun milkshake.

Get a taste of America's most delicious burger made in the Great Lakes state at Motz's Burgers in Detroit or Redford.

