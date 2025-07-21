Many Michigan residents rely on Amazon to deliver clothing, household goods, and even groceries. But America's top delivery service provider has issued an urgent warning for customers to beware of a believable and dangerous scam.

Amazon Issues Urgent Scam Warning For Michigan Residents

Scammers in Michigan are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods to deceive and steal by creating more realistic and personalized scams. And now scammers are impersonating Amazon with a spike in email attacks attempting to steal personal and financial information from millions of loyal customers.

Amazon recently sent an alert to its 200 million customers, warning them that scammers are impersonating Amazon in a Prime membership scam. Scammers are sending fake emails claiming your Amazon Prime subscription will automatically renew at an unexpected price.

These emails may also include a “cancel subscription” button leading to a fake Amazon login page. The imposter site might also request payment information and other personal details, which, when entered, will be sent directly to the scammer. Amazon urges customers to take the following precautions to protect themselves against these thieves:

If you receive an email like this, don’t click on any links.

Not sure if a message is from Amazon? You can check by going to the Message Center under Your Account . Legitimate messages from Amazon will be listed.

under . Legitimate messages from Amazon will be listed. Report the scam to Amazon itself, whether you’ve fallen for it or not.

Set up two-step verification for your Amazon account.

