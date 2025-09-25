Many Michigan residents shop on Amazon as a convenient way to get household goods, clothing, groceries, and more delivered straight to their doorstep. However, residents are warned to check their recent purchases as over 500,000 products have been recalled due to a major safety issue.

Michigan Warned: Amazon Recalls 500,000 Products For Safety Issue

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recently issued multiple recalls on products sold and distributed by Amazon, including power banks, dressers, portable fans, baby tools, and baby helmets. These recalls affect over 500,000 units that have been sold over the last two years. The items were recalled for various safety concerns, including risks of fire and suffocation.

The following products were affected by the recalls:

LXDHSTRA-branded baby loungers and crib bumpers, sold on Amazon between May and August 2025, have been recalled due to serious safety violations. Refunds are available upon proof of destruction here.

Anker Innovations has recalled over 480,000 power banks due to overheating lithium-ion batteries that have caused fires. The recall includes models A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, and A1689, sold between January and July 2024. Consumers are urged to stop using the devices immediately and visit Anker's recall page for instructions on how to obtain a refund.

YooxArmor has recalled nearly 1,800 multi-purpose kids' helmets sold on Amazon due to failure to meet federal bicycle helmet safety standards. Consumers should cut the straps and submit photos to YooxArmor for a refund.

Youbeien crib mobiles, sold on Amazon by GKKBSJ, have been recalled due to unsafe battery compartments in their remote controls. The design violates federal toy standards, as it allows children to access button batteries, which can cause internal burns or death if swallowed. Consumers should stop using the product and submit disposal photos to GKKBSJ for a refund.

IcyBreeze Cooling has recalled 22,600 Buddy Portable Misting Fans after reports of overheating and fire during charging. Consumers should stop using the fans and visit IcyBreeze's recall page to receive a $150 credit after submitting proof of disposal.

