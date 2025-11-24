Many Michigan residents prefer to shop on Amazon, as the online retail giant offers a convenient way to order clothing, household items, groceries, and more delivered straight to your door. And Prime members receive even more perks. However, Prime members in Michigan may have paid more than what they bargained for, and could see a refund soon.

Amazon Is Sending Automatic Refunds To Michigan Prime Members

Signing up for an Amazon Prime account is a relatively simple process for many customers, but cancelling that membership for millions of users was not as easy. The FTC filed a lawsuit in 2023, alleging that Amazon employed deceptive methods to enroll tens of millions of customers in paid Prime subscriptions without adequate consent or straightforward cancellation options.

Amazon is now required under the FTC settlement to make payments totaling $1.5 billion to customers and to pay a $1 billion civil penalty. The retail company neither admitted to nor denied the FTC’s allegations when it agreed to the payouts.

On November 12, Amazon began issuing automatic refunds to eligible U.S. Prime customers in response to the settlement. The FTC advises consumers to look for an email from Amazon that should offer a payment via Venmo or PayPal.

Prime customers eligible for the refund include those who signed up for the service between June 2019 and June 2025 and didn't use the benefit more than three times in a year. Eligible Prime members will receive a refund of their Amazon Prime subscription fees, up to a maximum of $51.

