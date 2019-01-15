Allegiant Air Expanding at GRR, Adding 66 Jobs, Hiring Now

Allegiant Air, the low-cost carrier that serves 120 markets, and has also become a popular airline for passengers flying to and from Florida and Las Vegas cheaply, is expanding it's operations at Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids. With the expansion, Allegiant will be hiring approximately 66 workers.

“Michigan’s economy continues to soar ahead, and Allegiant Air’s decision to expand here rather than in other states underscores the strength of our business environment and talented workforce". - Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation

According to a release from MEDC, Allegiant's plan is to base two Airbus A320 planes at Ford Airport. With this new base, Allegiant will be adding service to Nashville, Tennessee and Savannah, Georgia. This project is to "create at least 66 high-wage jobs, and the company plans to immediately begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, and ground personnel."

For those interested working for the airline, here is the link to Allegiant's hiring web page.