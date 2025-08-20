Allegan Event, home to Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is taking adventure to new heights with the grand opening of its Sky Tour Outdoor Zipline Adventure, featuring six all-new outdoor ziplines.

What to Expect From Sky Tour:

With a mini golf course, arcade, outdoor maze, climbing walls, and more, Allegan Event is the new go-to destination for all things play for the young-- and the young at heart.

In addition to hosting birthday parties and corporate events, I also love that the fun center is now offering a “Senior Adventure” for guests 55+ which is a great way to stay active and, more importantly, have fun!

And if you're wondering, yes, they do serve alcoholic beverages there too.

As an Allegan native I must admit, I was pretty bummed when they removed the zipline over the Kalamazoo River from the downtown riverfront. Not that I was brave enough to try it myself! However, I thought it was a fun and unique offering for Allegan which I assumed many people would enjoy for years to come.

Unfortunately, in August 2022 the City of Allegan announced the zipline over the river was set to be removed. Allegan Event owner Michelle Liggett explained,

Although we will miss the downtown vibe, the outdoor expansion plan at Allegan Event will allow us to have a unique indoor and outdoor family adventure experience that we can’t wait to share with everyone

Sky Tour Outdoor Zipline Adventure:

Thankfully, that same spirit of adventure is being reimagined with Allegan Event’s newest outdoor zipline course, which includes six self-paced lines, each offering different vantage points of the nearby Kalamazoo River.

While the new attraction is now open the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on site Wednesday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. Pricing is as follows:

Sky Tour Zipline – $10.80 online / $12 walk-in

– $10.80 online / $12 walk-in 2-Hr Outdoor Combo Pass – $25.99 online / $27 walk-in

– $25.99 online / $27 walk-in 4-Hr Indoor + Outdoor Combo Pass – $49.99 online / $55 walk-in

