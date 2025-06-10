Common symptoms of measles include fever, rash, and runny nose.

According to officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) measles is spread by direct person-to-person contact and infectious particles can even remain in the air for up to 2 hours.

Here's What You Need to Know:

Amid the ongoing measles outbreak officials in Allegan County are reporting a confirmed case here in West Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) website states as of June 5, 2025 there are 1,168 confirmed cases of measles across the United States.

According to the news release from officials in Allegan County,

ACHD is working closely with the Kent County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate the situation in an effort to prevent additional cases, as measles can lead to serious complications.

As the highly contagious disease can remain infectious for hours officials are trying to spread awareness to anyone who may have come in contact with the infected individual. Officials say potential recent exposures include:

Coachmen Strength & Conditioning – 7780 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Byron Center, MI Monday 6/2 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

University of Michigan Health West – 5900 Byron Center Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI Wednesday 6/4 from 2:18 am to 5:02 am

University of Michigan Health West Southwest Health Center – 2215 44th St. SW, Wyoming, MI Wednesday 6/4 from 11:46 am to 3:45 pm

When to Monitor for Symptoms

If you were at the above locations during the times specified you are asked to monitor for symptoms over the next 21 days. Says Dr. Richard Tooker, Medical Director at the Allegan County Health Department,

Getting vaccinated is the most reliable way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential infectious diseases like measles...It is important to consider staying up-to-date on all routine vaccinations to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease.

For more information click here or call the ACHD at (269) 673-5411.

