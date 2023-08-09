The Top 8 Changes Residents in Allegan County Want to See Most

Nearby Allegan County is home for me. It's also home to 120,950 other residents, per the 2020 U.S. Census.

In Allegan County we spend our summers on the shores of Lake Michigan and the sand dunes of Saugatuck. Our fall is filled with carnival rides and corn dogs at the Allegan County Fair and afternoons at the orchard picking apples in Fennville. It's a slice of the good life, that's for sure!

But just because it's "good" doesn't mean it's perfect. We have our fair share of crime and infrastructural issues. In fact, our beloved Lake Allegan is in danger of being drained! But overall I can't complain-- that doesn't mean I still won't though.

One Allegan County resident, Sarah Highway, asked a question in the local Allegan County Informed Facebook group that really got my wheels turning:

If you could change one thing about Allegan County, what would it be?

I immediately grabbed my popcorn and headed to the comments section because I figured it would be gold, and it did not disappoint. Here's what locals had to say:

There's no place like home! Which major changes would YOU like to see?

