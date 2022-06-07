All Elite Wrestling is Coming to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS IS ALL ELITE

All Elite Wrestling Rampage & Battle of the Belts III is coming to Grand Rapids! This special wrestling event will take place on Friday, August 5th, 2022, at 8 PM at Van Andel Arena. Be prepared for an action-packed night, not only will there be a live taping of the quarterly special Battle of the Belts, but a live episode of AEW Rampage at 10 PM. Catch your favorite AEW wrestlers live in action during this televised event. Two huge matches all in one night. Line-up will be announced soon and the card is subject to change. Tickets go on sale Friday June 10th at 10am here.

Battle of the Belts III

AEW Battle of the Belts is a series of professional wrestling television specials. The specials air on select Saturday nights on TNT in the United States with a total of four planned episodes to air quarterly throughout the rest of 2022. This show will be the third bout of the year.

AEW: Dynamite & AEW: Rampage

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Hangman Page, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Sammy Guevara, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.