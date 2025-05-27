Are the All-American Rejects Bringing Viral House Party Tour to Michigan?

The 2000s-era rock band is, "Currently crashing a house party near you" according to their Tiktok bio. Have you seen the viral videos from The All-American Rejects' recent pop-up tour?

Formed in Stillwater, Oklahoma the foursome known as The All-American Rejects released their self-titled debut album in 2002 which catapulted them to core Millennial pop-rock status. According to the band's Wikipedia page,

The All-American Rejects have sold over 12 million albums worldwide. They were ranked No. 73 on the "Hot 100 Artists of the 2000s and No. 183 on the "Billboard 200 Artists of the Decade" list.

While in recent years they may have been gone from the public eye but they were never gone from the hearts of Millennials across the nation, and their recent marketing campaign proves it. If you haven't been following along on social media the AAR are currently on a viral pop-up tour across the country and you never know where they'll be playing next.

Fans across the Mitten hope it will be Michigan soon!

Tour stops thus far include a bowling alley in Minnesota and a frat house in Wisconsin. Could Michigan be included among the stops? Several Michigan Tiktok users have already pleaded their case as to why their home is the perfect setting for an impromptu house party. There are even several Facebook groups and chats keeping tabs on the band and their schedule.

As of this writing the most recent video posted to the band's official Tiktok page claims,

some municipalities are not happy about our lack of permitting for the house shows. Permits schmermits that's what I say. Take that, city council!

Michigan fans claim the band is taking a quick break from shows but those wanting to stay in-the-know can RSVP here for an official text from the band if and when the show is announced. Comments from Michigan fans include:

"We have two acres in a town that doesn't even have police in central MI… just saying" - @PaulaJean88

"PLEASE DONT GO TO DETROIT GIVE CENTRAL MICHIGAN THEIR TIME TO SHINE we’re sick of Detroit getting all the fun and some us live 3 hours away!" - @moogan_1591

"West Michigan and close to Indiana…I have 40 acres and a river…let’s gooooooo" - @ctine_anne

