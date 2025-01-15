Will Aldi Food Recall That Caused a Dental Injury Impact Michigan?
This food product will be pulled from shelves immediately from all Aldi locations in 31 states after a foreign matter reportedly caused a dental accident. Here's what you should know.
On Saturday the USDA announced an important recall due to metal material found in Chicken & Cheese Taquitos,
Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal.
If you purchased the item pictured below with best-by dates of 07/03/25 or 09/25/25, do not eat them.
Two customers reported finding metal objects in the food product, with one of those reporting a dental injury. The specific product that is covered by the recall was sent to Aldi locations in the 31 states listed below.
31 States Included in Recent Aldi Food Recall
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Washington DC
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Vermont
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
Aldi announced the recall on their website Monday,
In cooperation with Bestway Sandwiches, Inc., and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos in 31 states. The affected product from Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is being recalled due to potential foreign material, metal.
I'm happy to report that Michigan is currently not on the recall list, but please check your freezer for this product just in case.
