Will Aldi Food Recall That Caused a Dental Injury Impact Michigan?

This food product will be pulled from shelves immediately from all Aldi locations in 31 states after a foreign matter reportedly caused a dental accident. Here's what you should know.

On Saturday the USDA announced an important recall due to metal material found in Chicken & Cheese Taquitos,

Bestway Sandwiches Inc., a Valencia, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal.

If you purchased the item pictured below with best-by dates of 07/03/25 or 09/25/25, do not eat them.

Dangerous food recall from Aldi's in Michigan USDA.GOV loading...

Two customers reported finding metal objects in the food product, with one of those reporting a dental injury. The specific product that is covered by the recall was sent to Aldi locations in the 31 states listed below.

31 States Included in Recent Aldi Food Recall

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Washington DC

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

Vermont

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Aldi announced the recall on their website Monday,

In cooperation with Bestway Sandwiches, Inc., and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI Inc., (“ALDI”) recalls Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos in 31 states. The affected product from Bestway Sandwiches Inc. is being recalled due to potential foreign material, metal.

I'm happy to report that Michigan is currently not on the recall list, but please check your freezer for this product just in case.

