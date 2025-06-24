The start of summer in Michigan has kicked off with record-breaking highs in several cities, and many are finding relief by keeping cool indoors in air-conditioned spaces. But experts are urging residents to set their thermostats to a specific temperature while this heat wave blankets the Great Lakes state.

Where Experts Say To Keep Your AC During This Heat In Michigan

As the heat rises to dangerous temperatures outdoors in Michigan, utility bills will likely climb too for homeowners who switch on their central air conditioning systems. According to the Wall Street Journal, electricity bills are predicted to rise this summer, with the national average bill reaching $186 per month. For residents who are trying to balance staying cool and saving on energy costs, what temperature should the air conditioning be set at?

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star program, the best temperature to set your air conditioning is 78 degrees Fahrenheit when you wake up. The temperature should also be adjusted to 85° F when you’re at work or away

and 82° F when you’re sleeping. Setting the thermostat 7 to 10 degrees warmer, for around 8 hours daily, can save up to 10% annually on cooling and heating. But not everyone finds those temperatures comfortable.

The average temperature that Americans keep their thermostats set to is about 71°F during the day and night. Other ways to help stay cool include:

Using fans to circulate cool air, but don’t use them as your only cooling device.

Window curtains can help keep the indoors cooler

Reduce the use of appliances that generate heat, such as stoves or ovens.

