AI Pornography Deep Fakes Illegal Under New Michigan Law

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a rapidly advancing technology for years as humans have been finding ways to machines and robots to do everything. Many people are starting to see that AI could be coming for their jobs sooner than later as the developments continue. The film iRobot that Will Smith starred in, is starting to look all too familiar in some parts of the world.

There are many people who are against AI for a number of reasons and obviously, there are a large number of scientists and other professionals working in the belief that AI could be good for our society. At first, AI was something new to the public and many people didn't know how to act or respond, now it's starting to become normal.

Instead of seeing someone freak out or be confused, they just pull out their phone and record whatever craziness they see. For example, I was at the Detroit Metro Airport when an automated wheelchair rode by, and I instantly pulled my phone out to snap pictures and record. We're all shocked but it's also something we expect to see as the years continue.

How Do You Feel About AI?

We have seen that AI can have good sides that developers are using to help ease someone else's life or make a task much simpler to complete. On the flip side, we have seen AI have a dark side and people use it for the worst things imaginable. First off, there have been plenty instances where AI has tried to reprogram itself or download something to keep itself running if developers try to destroy it, that's scary enough.

Now, for the people using AI as a weapon, they're all over the place. They use AI to create images, videos, or even quotes that are completely fabricated. This process is known as creating "deep fakes" and can cause quite the ruckus. That's why Michigan lawmakers have passed some laws surrounding AI use.

CBS News reports:

House Bill 4047, the Protection from Intimate Deep Fakes Act, and House Bill 4048, its companion bill, sponsored by state Representatives Matthew Bierlein (R-Vassar) and Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), prohibit the creation and distribution of a style of imagery known as "deep fakes" when it depicts sexual content involving a specific individual. Deep fakes use artificial intelligence technology to create videos, pictures or audio clips of activity that did not actually happen but appear to be realistic. State officials said fake videos of this type have been increasingly used to portray sexual situations that did not actually happen.

Michigan Congresswoman Warns Parents Of New Instagram Map

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the two-bill package into law on Tuesday August 26th making pornographic deep fakes illegal in Michigan. Misdemeanor offenses under the law will be punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $3,000 while felony charges could land someone up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.