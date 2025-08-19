Imagine an evening filled with furry friends, great music, and a real sense of community support. That’s what’s on the horizon at the Fur Ball Gala.

A fun and furry date night is in your future. Animal lovers are invited to enjoy a fun night out that benefits the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. It's the Fur Ball Gala – Alley Cat Edition.

There will be drinks, appetizers, music, raffles, and you can bring your dogs.

Fur Ball Gala 2025

Date: Thursday, October 9th, 2025.

5:30-8:30 PM Location: Haymarket – Desenburg in downtown Kalamazoo

Haymarket – Desenburg in downtown Kalamazoo Admission: $50 per person. (All proceeds benefit SPCA of Southwest Michigan.)

$50 per person. (All proceeds benefit SPCA of Southwest Michigan.) Age: 21+

21+ Attire: Business Casual

There will also be a cuddle lounge and photo booth.

Tap here to purchase your tickets to the Fur Ball Gala.

All money raised at this event will help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan continue the amazing work they've been doing in Southwest Michigan for over 20 years. Events like the Fur Ball Gala help provide medical treatment and feed dogs and cats in Southwest Michigan while they wait for their forever homes. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is the largest no-kill shelter in the state of Michigan.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit animal welfare organization and does not receive funding from any government agency. We rely solely on individual contributions.

Don't miss out on this amazing event. Tap here to get your tickets.

