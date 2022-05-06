Roe V. Wade Protest Happening in Downtown Kalamazoo Saturday, 5/7

The leaked Supreme Court draft detailing the plans to overturn Roe V. Wade has sparked outrage throughout the country with protests being held nationwide.

In Kalamazoo, one such protest is planned for Saturday, 5/7 in the downtown area. Specifically, people are being asked to meet at the Federal Building at 410 West Michigan Avenue.

Who's Hosting the Protest?

The event, which you can find on Facebook, is being hosted by the SW Michigan Democratic Socialists of America. Their goal is to organize movements for social change in the Southwest Michigan area. Read more here.

Get our free mobile app

What Time is the Protest?

The protest will kick off at 1 pm on Saturday, May 7th. The Facebook event page says,

It is the time for action. We call on SWMI DSA members and allies to mobilize against this violent attack on abortion rights. Show that Kalamazoo supports abortion rights by joining us for the Abortion Rights are Human Rights! rally on Saturday, May 7 and 1pm in Bronson Park.

Since the event page specifically calls for people to meet at the Federal Building, and not Bronson Park, perhaps an organized march will also be happening.

They are encouraging people to RSVP but, again, see all the details on the Facebook event page.

I've Never Been to a Protest. What Should I Bring/Expect?

The University of Michigan recently published a list of things you should expect, be aware of, and bring with you if this is your first protest.

First, what to bring. They suggest:

Water. Both to stay hydrated and to use to rinse out eyes in case of exposure to tear gas

Mask and hand sanitizer

Snacks

Hat/sunglasses to protect you from the sun and help cover your face

Now, what to expect.

While there's no violence anticipated for the above-mentioned protest, it's always better to be prepared for the worst. The University of Michigan's article suggests that, while you're protesting, you should:

Stay focused and aware of your surroundings at all times

Turn off Face ID and Touch ID, switch to Airplane Mode and disable data on your mobile device

Do not share any images of protesters on social media to protect their identities

Are these tips a bit extreme? Perhaps. But, as we've seen, sometimes protests with peaceful intentions can be escalated. See the University of Michigan's full list of tips here.

LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches Many of the speakers had a lifetime commitment to human rights, but one tried to silence an activist lobbying for voting rights, before later signing off on major civil rights legislation. Several fought for freedom for more than one oppressed group.

Keep reading to discover 50 essential civil rights speeches.