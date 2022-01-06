Abandoned Grandparents’ Trailers in Northern Michigan

Traveling in northern Michigan, one never knows what they will come upon.

One frequent thing I find when driving down the off roads, are businesses that went belly-up.

Closed. Kaput. Deserted.

The majority of these empty business buildings are usually little restaurants, diners, or cheap motels...just sitting along the road, making one wonder what they were once like.

Many of these back roads were, at one time, more heavily-traveled until the major highways were built. Then travelers and tourists unknowingly passed by these little mom & pop places and soon...they closed due to lack of business.

Lack of business, lack of income. So the owners and employees end up moving somewhere else to make a living...sometimes completely deserting their homes and most everything in 'em. Others hang in there until the end of their days, not wanting to leave their comfortable surroundings.

Get our free mobile app

You'll find many homes sitting empty along the road - many of them small cottages, cabins, mobile homes or trailers. Where a casual person may feel these are simply eyesores, these abandoned structures are little monuments to what life was like for these individuals and their families. That's just one of the handful of reasons why so many people are interested in abandoned places.

The abandoned trailers in the gallery below were owned by a set of grandparents; he passed in 2008, she followed in 2015. Even though there was a child and grandchildren, there was still so much left behind and never collected.

The exact location of this spot is believed to be somewhere in Cheboygan County.

Have a look...

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Abandoned Grandparents Trailers, Northern Michigan

MORE ABANDONED MICHIGAN:

Abandoned House Apartments, Lansing

Abandoned & Extinct Life O'Riley Mobile Home Park

Abandoned Paper Company

Abandoned Phelps Lounge, Detroit