The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too.

The entrance to The BOB | September 8th 2022 | Ken Evans TSM

What has changed at The BOB in Grand Rapids?

The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall.

The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by inserting a pre-paid pour card. Options include the BOB's signature beers, pre-mixed cocktails, and even a premium Root Beer for those who aren't drinking alcohol.

What is new inside The BOB in Grand Rapids?

You'll find expanded gaming areas that include shuffleboard, Jenga, interactive arcade games, and more in the BOB's basement in the redesigned BOB's Brewery that is now located on the basement and main floors.

What is happening at the BOB in Grand Rapids?

For the opening, the BOB has laid out multiple events for the weekend and beyond. The booked events include DJs, Live Music, and comics in the recently re-opened Dr Grins.

What's inside the BOB in Grand Rapids?

The updated directory shows what's now located on each level of the nearly 70,0000 square foot building. One of the biggest changes for clubgoers is the fact that Eve is no longer open to the public and is now an events space.

Does the BOB have a Beer Garden or Patio?

The BOB has brought back its very popular Beer Garden just outside of the east entrance and next to 20 Monroe Live. The Sky Deck Patio is also back as the entertainment venue re-opens.

So that's a quick look around the 'new' BOB. Is there anything you'd like to see added?