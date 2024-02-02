Ohio Restaurant Named Among ‘Most Romantic’ In The U.S.

You don't need an official day like Valentine's Day to have a romantic night out. But if you plan on celebrating the day of love, now is the perfect time to make those plans for an unforgettable night. And why not take them to this Ohio restaurant named the 'Most Romantic' in the U.S.?

Ohio Makes Yelp's List of Top Romantic Restaurants In The Country

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Yelp has released its list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner in 2024. Yelp ranks the restaurants based on several factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning keywords such as "romantic," "date night," and "valentine." With so many restaurants to dine at in the country, one Ohio restaurant is among the best.

Third & Hollywood Restaurant Named Among 'Most Romantic' in U.S.

Ranking among the Top 100 on Yelp's list is Third & Hollywood restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. Reviews of Third & Hollywood on the Yelp website say it's "one of the best restaurants in Columbus" and "great atmosphere, excellent service, and delicious food."

One Yelp user said:

'I really liked the ambiance, low lights, beautiful tables and prompt service. I would definitely recommend checking this place out. Seems good for a date night also!'

And it's not only the ambiance and service that helped Third & Hollywood land on the list, but their food received many raving reviews. Some of the favorites on the menu include grilled artichokes, short ribs, Mexicali steak salad, and pecan pie for dessert.

