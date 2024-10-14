Is 7-Eleven Closing Numerous Michigan Locations Before 2025?

We could see major changes with 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Circle K stores in Michigan very soon.

Back in the Spring of 2021, we thought 7-Eleven was doing great because they purchased nearly 4,000 Speedway stores. If I'm being honest, after 7-Eleven took over Speedway, Kalamazoo locations started going downhill fast. Now, with 13,000 locations in North America, they are looking to consolidate according to ABC 7,

444 locations of 7-Eleven are shutting down because of a variety of issues, including slowing sales, declining traffic, inflationary pressures and a decrease in cigarette purchases.

7-Eleven closing Michigan stores

The report released by 7-Eleven's parent company used a 26% drop in cigarette sales since 2019 as an example of declining sales. That really makes the purchase of 4,000 Speedway locations seem like an odd decision.

At this time, 7-Eleven has not released a list of stores they plan on closing. We know that the 444 stores are the bottom of the barrel as far as profitability goes so, this list will likely include Speedway locations and will no doubt have an impact on the over 120 Michigan locations.

The plot has recently thickened as the owner of the Circle K brand is now offering just over $42 billion for the 7-Eleven franchise. It's unclear if Circle K is attempting to take over all of the 7-Eleven locations in the world or North America only.

7-Eleven is based in Japan where it has over 21,000 locations.

