So far, the only update we have is-- there is no update!

Anyone who has ever heard one of these sirens unexpectedly knows how unsettling it can be, especially because they can signal much more than just a tornado. Officials are looking into what happened, but for now, there are still plenty of questions and few answers.

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Did You Hear the Sirens in Plainwell Sunday Morning?

Let's be clear, as far as everyone can tell there was no emergency the morning of August 30. In fact, the City of Plainwell says they currently have no idea what caused the emergency siren to activate.

Here's What We Do Know, So Far:

It was around 7 o'clock this morning when I was doing my usual Sunday morning social media scroll and came across a post shared in a nearby Plainwell-area Facebook group. The post was asking whether anyone else had just heard the emergency siren and, more importantly, whether anyone knew what it was for.

I'll admit, the fact that I'm not a morning person combined with the fact the post was only minutes old led me to scroll right past it and think nothing more of it. That is, until I saw a post from the official City of Plainwell - Government page, and it sounded like they were just as confused as everyone else!

We understand that activation of an emergency warning siren can cause concern for residents and visitors. We are currently working to identify the cause of these unintended activations and determine what corrective action may be necessary...We appreciate the community's patience while we work to diagnose and correct this issue. -- City of Plainwell - Government via Facebook

Note: The City says residents should continue to consider the emergency warning siren fully operational. If it sounds again, treat it as a real emergency and take appropriate precautions. If there is ever another false alarm, the City says it will make every possible effort to relay that information to the general public as quickly as possible.

We know how scary those "false alarms" can be. This is like this past spring, when the City of Kalamazoo began weekly siren testing with only minutes of advanced notice, leading to confusion and panic. Those alarms don't only mean tornadoes, you know. Some of us (myself) thought maybe World War III had started!

Michigan Tornadoes in 2026 (So Far...) We've already had enough tornado reports in Michigan to tie our annual record, and it's not even May. Here are the 13 confirmed tornadoes so far that have hit Michigan. Gallery Credit: Canva