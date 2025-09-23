The popular bar and brunch spot in downtown Kalamazoo has been closed since May 2025 after suffering damage from a kitchen fire.

Now, after four months of work to restore and repair the space, 600 Kitchen & Bar is preparing to open its doors and welcome diners once again. Here's what we know so far:

May 2025 - Kitchen Fire

Just months after Saugatuck Brewing in downtown Kalamazoo was forced to close permanently due to damages sustained in a fire, one of the area's go-to brunch and cocktail destinations also went up in flames!

600 Kitchen Kalamazoo Menu 600 Kitchen - Lauren G/TSM loading...

On May 19, 2025 staff at 600 Kitchen & Bar called emergency responders as a hood fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen. While the fire seemed to be swiftly contained their social media post explained,

it caused significant smoke damage, requiring extensive cleaning and repairs before we can safely reopen...As we begin restoration efforts, 600 Kitchen & Bar will be temporarily closed for approximately 3 to 4 weeks while we deep clean the space with the help of professional mitigation specialists, address any needed repairs, and inspect all kitchen equipment to ensure safety and functionality.

As is often the case, work to restore the establishment took longer than expected but now the restaurant has officially announced their doors will reopen on Tuesday, October 7.

"Thank you again for your support, Kalamazoo. We’re back—and it feels good to be home." - 600 Kitchen & Bar

600 Kitchen Kalamazoo Menu Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

Expect a refreshed dining room that looks just the same as the last time you were there and a carefully curated menu with bold flavors and locally sourced ingredients, as always.

As long as they've got those tasty blackened shrimp and grits on the menu and a cold cocktail to wash it down with, I'm a happy girl. I can't wait to pick up where I left off at 600 Kitchen & Bar!

