5 Ways Kalamazoo Parents Can Celebrate Kids Being Back To School

Parents, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The stress and anxiety of the long winter break is over and you deserve to let loose and enjoy having your time back. There are tons of exciting events coming up in our area that you can take advantage of. Call a sitter and make some plans to let loose a little. Here are some awesome ways you can enjoy some much need YOU time after the holidays:

1. 6th Annual Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival- All your favorite wineries from around Michigan and across the country, in one place, with over 100 Wineries (including over 40 Michigan wineries) and more than 250 wines. Featuring wine tasting and sampling, meet and greet with the winemakers, vendor booths, and live music! Parking is free. Purchase Tickets Here

2. Adult Prom 2020- This year's adult prom is going to be totally tubular dude.Adult Prom 2020 is 80's themed! Join us for the Forever Young - Totally 80's Adult Prom on Friday, Jan 24th. Doors Open at 7 PM at Radison Plaza Hotel - Arcadia Ballroom in Kalamazoo. Proceeds benefit Talons Out - Honor Flight, sending deserving Veterans on One Last Mission to Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor.While you're their gettin' your 80's groove on there is a totally awesome Silent Auction. Not to mention, you can also win prizes for:

Biggest Hair

Most Authentic 80's

Most Original 80's prom wear

Purchase Tickets Here

3. Napoleon Dynamite Screening w/ Live Q&A- Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Tina the llama, yes a real llama, will be part of this event. Tina will greet guests from when doors open at 6:30pm up until show time at 7:30pm Saturday, January 11th. She will also be at the exclusive VIP meet & greet experience taking selfies and making small talk before doors open with VIP ticket holders.

Purchase Tickets Here

4. Southwest Michigan Wedding & Party Planning Expo- Busy and short on time? Want to let your hair down and celebrate with the girls? Plan your whole wedding or party in one day! With multiple vendors all in one place, the Southwest Michigan Bridal Show is designed to give you as many options as possible so that you can choose the best fit for everything you'll need on your special day. 11:30 am - 3:30 pm $6 Advance/$7 at the door.

Purchase Tickets Here

5. Mascot Madness Ice Skating- Bring your friends and family along to skate and snap photos with your favorite mascots. Your local favorites: Mr. Crispy, Slappy from the Kalamazoo Wings, Porter from the Kalamazoo Growlers and many more!

$4 Open Skate/$3 Skate Rental Ice Rink at Millenium Park 280 Romence Road, Portage 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm