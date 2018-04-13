5 Things You Can Do To Help A Friend In Need In Kalamazoo

When a friend hits a low point in life, here are 5 ways to cheer her up!

A friend sent me an email yesterday that said she was feeling (and I quote)...

Abandoned

Ugly

Hurt

Useless

Like I don't belong

The letter broke my heart because this is a person that remembers everyone's birthday, constantly goes out of her way to make others feel special, and has never said a bad word about anyone.

I really needed advice on how to help support her so I turned to hellogiggles.com for their ideas, and they shared the following...

Ask her what she needs - Sometimes a trip to Rocket Fizz, and some old fashion candy is what a person needs. Really listen - Head over to Bronson Park, sit on bench and focus on what your friend is telling you. No phones, no interruptions from co-workers, just the two of you talking. Take her mind off whatever is bothering her - Have some old time fashion fun. Why not visit the Klassic Arcade in Gobles and be kid again with a few rounds of Pac-Man or Frogger. Remind her how awesome she is - Head over to the Kalamazoo Nature Center and take a peaceful walk and remind her what a difference she makes for those around her.

The last piece of advice is precious...

When all else fails, you can always bring her ice cream and all the Harry Potter movies to marathon.

I must agree that nothing brightens a persons mood like a waffle cone from Frosty boy!

Mark Twain once said, "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see". So maybe we all need to take a second and thank those who helped, supported, or simply gave us a smile on gray day. That way friends may not be haunted by nasty feelings of worthlessness.

