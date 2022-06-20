Wake up. Brush the sleep out of your eye. Grab your phone and open TikTok.

TikTok has become a crucial part of most people's daily routines, including my own. Before moving to West Michigan, it was a must for me to search for content about Michigan.

Here are the top five TikTok accounts that you should be following this summer.

1. The Wandering Michigander

The first TikToks I saw were by The Wandering Michigander. Taylor Dustin takes her viewers on her adventures throughout Michigan. Her account is the best for "additional tips and tricks on how to travel on a budget." The best part is that Taylor is from Grand Rapids!

2. Frankie LaPenna

With over 3.3 million followers on TikTok alone, you may be familiar with Frankie. Many Michiganders know Frankie from his surprise antics that appear in the back of news broadcasts like the one below. With his degree in film and video, Frankie has a comedic way of bringing light to the app.

3. From Michigan With Love Blog

If you are laying on the couch in need of summer vacation inspiration, this account is a necessary follow. Jackie was born and raised in West Michigan. After traveling to multiple places in the world, including my hometown, she came back to Michigan with a new appreciation for her home state. Now, Jackie travels throughout the entire state showing her followers what experiences they can have in Michigan.

4. Michigan Family Fun

Do not forget the kiddies! Michigan Family Fun features all the fun adventures that you can enjoy with the whole family. From glamping to an ice cream sail, there are plenty of ideas on this TikTok page.

5. The Michigander

Luke Galganski was the second Michigander that made it to my following list on TikTok. The first TikTok that came up was "How Michiganders leave the house." If you need a good laugh that you will only understand if you are living in Michigan, this is an account for you.