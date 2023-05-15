90s Dance Party and PopEvil Headline 2023 Kalamazoo Ribfest

Kalamazoo Ribfest is set to return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo Friday, August 4th and Saturday, August 5.

In addition to the great food you know Ribfest for, you'll get two days jam-packed with music. Friday night is headlined by the 90s Dance Party and Saturday it's rock night with West Michigan-based Pop Evil.

Tickets go on sale for a VIP presale Thursday, May 18th at 10am and a general on-sale date Friday May 19.

2023 Kalamazoo Ribfest Tickets

Tickets for the 2023 Kalamazoo Ribfest are tiered:

$12 for a One Day Pass

$22 for a Two Day Pass

$52 for VIP

Kalamazoo Ribfest Friday, August 4 Music Lineup

Dylan Holmes

AJ LaPorte

DMT Band

SilentBark

90's Dance Party featuring Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory, Young MC and Color Me Badd

Kalamazoo Ribfest Saturday, August 5 Music Lineup

WRKR Battle of the Bands Winner

The Nuance

Derek Randall

Shallow Side

Pop Evil