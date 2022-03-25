FOUND: Battle Creek Teen has been Located

UPDATE:

The missing teen has been located and is safe. No other details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Battle Creek Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old from Battle Creek.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek Police say 16-year-old Sarah Bottomley was last seen at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, when she left her home in the 200 block of Battle Creek Avenue.

Sarah, who is also known as Sarahbeth, was last seen wearing SpongeBob SquarePants pajamas. Police say that Sarah has a cognitive disability.

Sarah is described as a 16-year-old light completed female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with her hair dyed dark brown, and blue eyes.

Sarah wears a nose ring, has a sun tattoo, a chipped front tooth, and a scar over her left eye.

Anyone with information on Sarah's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Courtesy of the family of Sarah Bottomley Courtesy of the family of Sarah Bottomley loading...

Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department Courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department loading...

Stunning Battle Creek Home for Sale Offers Private Lake, Theater, and Spa Far from humble this 5 bedroom, 9 bathroom estate sits on 323-acres of private and pristine land. It has a private lake, underground bunker, private theater, spa, and two huge walk-in closets