An article written by Microsoft News explains how 13 cars were stolen from a dealership in Flint, Michigan on Monday, November 14. A group of roughly 30 individuals rushed the car lot and exchanged gunshots with security before racing off the lot with 13 vehicles in total.

The lot sits on the corner of South Saginaw Street and Atherton Road and the crew came storming through at around 3 a.m. Two Dodge Durangos and a 2022 Ford Mustang were taken along with 10 other cars. The alleged drove them through the facility and the gates, damaging other vehicles in the process.

Get our free mobile app

Leaving The Lot

At around 4 a.m., the Ford Mustang and two of the other stolen vehicles were involved in a fiery crash in which the driver of the Ford Mustang did not survive. Meanwhile, the stolen Dodge Durangos were seen on the campus of Oakland University and triggered a short shelter-in-place order.

The order was lifted shortly after a witness said they saw someone fitting the description leaving campus, but it's still an uphill battle. The security guard on duty couldn't give an accurate sketch of the group of thieves in question due to the frantic nature of the situation. No other information has come up in correlation with the exchange of gunfire at the facility.

Only two of the group of roughly 30 suspects were apprehended by the police while the rest are still at large. Authorities believe these individuals are working for or with an organized car theft ring. They don't know the group's identity but believe they are based out of Detroit.

Seven of the thirteen vehicles were recovered by the police within the Oakland and Metro Detroit areas. They are still searching for suspects and some of the cars that were taken as well, but THIRTEEN cars at one time is just bananas!