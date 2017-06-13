12 Most Dangerous Cities In Michigan 2017

Boris Katsman

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek made the list.  Do you live in one of these cities?

I consider Michigan a very happy, safe place to live.  However, there are areas of concern as far as the crime rate is considered.  Recently roadsnacks.net took data from the annual FBI report to come up with the list below.

  1. Muskegon Heights
  2. Detroit
  3. Jackson
  4. Benton Harbor
  5. Harper Woods
  6. Flint
  7. Highland Park
  8. Inkster
  9. Flint Township
  10. Muskegon
  11. Kalamazoo
  12. Battle Creek

Roadsnacks.net used violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita in cities with over 5,000 residents to come up with their results.

Do you live in one of these cities?  If so, do you feel safe in that city?  Let us know in the comments below.

 

