10 Halloween Treats That Won’t Rot Kids Teeth

Halloween treats can be fun and they can be sugar free

Many people remember getting a penny tossed into their Halloween bucket, which was always better then getting rock tossed into the bag (a reference to 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown').

When attempting to find something fun to hand out to kids that didn't involve sweets I stumbled upon this great web-site Toongoggles.com. Here is what they suggest instead of pennies and rocks...

1. Halloween stickers or temporary tattoos

2. Mini cans of play-doh

3. Small cheap toys (rubber ducks, bouncy balls like from Oriental Trading Company or your dollar store)

4. Glow sticks or glow-in-the-dark jewelry

5. Small flashlights

6. Origami animals (pumpkin, bat, cat; make a few or print out instructions and give away paper!)

7. Seed packets

8. Spider or insect rings

9.Bubbles

10. Toothbrushes