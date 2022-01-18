10 Adorable West Michigan Dogs You Should Be Following On Instagram

Sure, we all have instagram to keep up with our friends, family and community. But do you ever find yourself scrolling and feeling bad? Maybe it's about time you switch up your friends list and follow some of the cutest dogs that West Michigan has to offer.

We all know Walter the screaming French Bulldog, Jiff the Pom, and even Doug the Pug. But what about some dogs in West Michigan that deserve all of the love, followers, and maybe a treat too?

We've rounded up some of the cutest snoots, wettest noses, and goodest boys and girls for your social media enjoyment. Give them follow and maybe they'll help you wag your tail.