Your Taste Buds Are Missing Out If You’ve Never Tried This Dip

Have you ever eaten something so tasty that you let out an uncontrollable primal sound of pleasure when it hit your taste buds?

That’s what happened to me the first time I tried an incredible dip that has changed my life forever. Let me tell you about the magical moment I experienced a flavor explosion in my mouth

WHAT’S THE BEST DIP?

Credit: Canva

Dips are one of the greatest things ever invented. Some of my favs included buffalo chicken, salsa, guac, and queso, and when I’m in the mood for it I can eat an entire container of hummus. All of those dips taste like hot garbage after losing my taste bud virginity to whitefish dip.

WHAT'S WHITEFISH DIP?

For the past ten years, I’ve gone with my wife and her family up north to wineries. We enjoy wine flights and eat tons of charcuterie boards (which I still can’t pronounce correctly).

Credit: Canva

On a recent trip, I tried whitefish dip for the first time and it changed my life forever. It tasted savory and smokey and I couldn’t stop myself from scooping it all up into my mouth. I actually had to order another dip for the table because I ate so much.

WHAT'S IN WHITEFISH DIP?

I found tons of recipes online for how to make whitefish dip but, in general, you will find freshly smoked whitefish, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and a handful of seasonings combined.

WHERE DO WHITEFISH COME FROM?

Credit: Canva

According to Michigan.gov whitefish spawn in early winter in shallow rock or sand-bottomed lake waters less than 25 feet deep. The young hatch the following spring and grow large enough to leave the protective shallows for deeper waters by early summer. Whitefish generally grow rapidly, but this varies by region and food supply.

If you've never tried whitefish dip I definitely recommend finding some and seeing what you think. You just might find your new favorite dip.

